Another minor delivers child in Odisha

Published: 19th January 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Even as women actvists took to the streets in the State Capital to protest rising crime against girls and women, another shameful incident came to light in Jajpur district on Friday. A minor delivered a girl child on Thursday night.

A 14-year-old delivered the child at Danagadi Community Health Centre (CHC) on Thursday night. As the condition of the girl and newborn deteriorated they were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital here. 
According to the complaint filed by the girl’s family members, one Pintu Jena of Balasore district, who was working in a private firm at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area, had established physical relationship with the girl by promising to marry her. The girl had become pregnant but hid it from family members.

After six months of pregnancy, the girl revealed everything to an Asha worker in her area, who informed her family members. Later, the victim also narrated her ordeal to her parents.

After the efforts of her family members to contact Pintu went in vain, her father lodged a complaint at Kalinga Nagar police station on December 26 last year. He alleged that his minor daughter was raped and impregnated by Pintu Jena with a false promise of marriage.

However, the Kalinga Nagar police did not act immediately. It was only on Thursday that they took her to POCSO court in Jajpur town  to record her statements. The Asha worker, who accompanied the girl to court said, they were returning home from Jajpur when the girl complained of labour pain. She was rushed to Danagadi CHC where she delivered a baby girl. 

District Child Protection members visited the minor mother on Friday. They assured that all medical expenses for mother and child will be provided from the District Red Cross Fund. Police have launched a manhunt to nab Pintu.

