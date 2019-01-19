Assault on ferry staff: CDA files police plaint 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Friday lodged a formal complaint with Brahmagiri police seeking action against a group of miscreants - alleged to be supporters of a political party - who forcibly availed ferry service from Satpada to Jahnikuda and manhandled CDA staff on Thursday.

The FIR registered by CDA at Brahmagiri police station also states that the miscreants forced the ferry operator to make the trip at gun-point. They allegedly incited a mob for violence at CDA office and robbed `17,325 ticket money from the ferry service staff.

The incident unfolded when four miscreants leading a mob reached Satpada at 11.25 am on Thursday and asked the ferry operators to take them to Jahnikuda to attend a political rally.

On being informed that the next ferry service from Satpada to Jahnikuda would start at 1 pm, the miscreants incited the mob and forced the ferry service staff to take them to Jahnikuda. The four have been named as Jitu Parida from Gambhari village, Bijay Singh from Satapada, Brajakishore Jena from Jadupur and Dhoba Das from Alanda in the complaint.

The complaint also stated that the mob entered the CDA office and manhandled their staff and junior engineer Dambaru Biswal and took control over the ferry, while Jitu Parida took out a pistol and forced the employees to start the ferry craft.

In between, the mob also robbed `17,325 ticket money from the ferry service staff and fled.

After the incident, the CDA brought back the ferry to Satpada. However, apprehending threat to their life from the miscreants, CDA employees have ceased to perform any Government duty. They have also threatened to continue their cease work protest till adequate safety is provided to them and the miscreants are taken to task.