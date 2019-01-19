Home States Odisha

Assault on ferry staff: CDA files police plaint 

The incident unfolded when four miscreants leading a mob reached Satpada at 11.25 am on Thursday and asked the ferry operators to take them to Jahnikuda to attend a political rally.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Friday lodged a formal complaint with Brahmagiri police seeking action against a group of miscreants - alleged to be supporters of a political party - who forcibly availed ferry service from Satpada to Jahnikuda and manhandled CDA staff on Thursday.

The FIR registered by CDA at Brahmagiri police station also states that the miscreants forced the ferry operator to make the trip at gun-point. They allegedly incited a mob for violence at CDA office and robbed `17,325 ticket money from the ferry service staff.

The incident unfolded when four miscreants leading a mob reached Satpada at 11.25 am on Thursday and asked the ferry operators to take them to Jahnikuda to attend a political rally.

On being informed that the next ferry service from Satpada to Jahnikuda would start at 1 pm, the miscreants incited the mob and forced the ferry service staff to take them to Jahnikuda. The four have been named as Jitu Parida from Gambhari village, Bijay Singh from Satapada, Brajakishore Jena from Jadupur and Dhoba Das from Alanda in the complaint.

The complaint also stated that the mob entered the CDA office and manhandled their staff and junior engineer Dambaru Biswal and took control over the ferry, while Jitu Parida took out a pistol and forced the employees to start the ferry craft. 

In between, the mob also robbed `17,325 ticket money from the ferry service staff and fled.
After the incident, the CDA brought back the ferry to Satpada. However, apprehending threat to their life from the miscreants, CDA employees have ceased to perform any Government duty. They have also threatened to continue their cease work protest till adequate safety is provided to them and the miscreants are taken to task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp