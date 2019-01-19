BJD rebels rally against Muduli

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With general elections just a few months away, BJD workers on Friday took out motorcycle rallies against sitting MLA of Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prasant Muduli.

Rasing slogan ‘Prasant Hatao, Balikuda-Erasama Bachao’, hundreds of BJD workers, led by Sasikant Parida, organised the protest march and staged demonstration in Balikuda and Erasama blocks.

Addressing a gathering at Balikuda, Parida, who is believed to be lobbying hard to get ticket to contest from the constituency, launched a scathing attack on Muduli for his alleged involvement in irregularities in different projects being implemented in the area. The sitting MLA is involved in corruption and has been collecting huge amount of money as bribe from beneficiaries under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY), Parida said.

Sarpanch of Japa panchayat Tapan Gochyat, Erasama Sarpanch Gitanjali Swain and Nuadihi Sarpanch Sabita Routray also criticised the MLA for ignoring party workers in the constituency.

They alleged that Muduli has not conducted even a single party workers’ meeting in 55 panchayts of the blocks during 2014-2018. The stronghold of the ruling party has been weakened at the local level due to corrupt practice of Muduli, they said. “We will seek the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue urging him not to give party ticket to Muduli in the upcoming election,” they added. A similar rally was also held at Erasama Bazaar where around 3,000 party workers were present.