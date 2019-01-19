CM repeats special status demand for State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Citing the reasons of historical neglect by the Centre and frequent natural calamities faced by the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reiterated the demand for special category State (SCS) status for Odisha to further accelerate industrial development and create more jobs for youths.

“Odisha is registering a growth rate higher than the national average. Providing Special Category status will further accelerate industrial development and in turn, create more jobs for our youths,” Naveen said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Consider Odisha’s request as a unique one and support us in the fast-paced, inclusive development of Odisha,” Naveen said and added that SCS tag to Odisha will supplement the efforts in transforming the State.

Stating that Odisha’s transformation has been remarkable and its growth inclusive, the CM said nation benefits immensely from the natural resources of the State. “In fact, the iron ore deposits and other minerals have contributed significantly to nation building throughout the years. Odisha plays a major role in energy security of the country through its coal deposits. Besides, Railways get high profits from the State,” he said.

Alleging that successive Central Governments have neglected Odisha, Naveen said the State remains at the bottom in most Central subjects like teledensity, railway network, banking network and coverage, national highways and air connectivity.

However, despite several challenges, Odisha has made steady progress on socio-economic development front. The gross State domestic product has increased by 50 per cent during the last six years. Poverty has declined by 24.61 per cent from 2004-05 to 2011-12, which is the highest among the major States. Besides, Odisha has also launched its own food and health security schemes, Naveen said. The State has made substantial progress in areas of institutional delivery, full immunisation coverage and reduction in IMR and MMR, he said.

Stating that cyclones and floods are most frequent and devastating among all natural disasters afflicting Odisha, the CM said the State has been affected by about 35 per cent of all cyclonic and severe cyclonic storms that have crossed the Eastern Coast of India. The pattern of drought in the State is also of great concern, he said.