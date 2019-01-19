Home States Odisha

CM repeats special status demand for State

The pattern of drought in the State is also of great concern, he said.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Citing the reasons of historical neglect by the Centre and frequent natural calamities faced by the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reiterated the demand for special category State (SCS) status for Odisha to further accelerate industrial development and create more jobs for youths.
“Odisha is registering a growth rate higher than the national average. Providing Special Category status will further accelerate industrial development and in turn, create more jobs for our youths,” Naveen said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Consider Odisha’s request as a unique one and support us in the fast-paced, inclusive development of Odisha,” Naveen said and added that SCS tag to Odisha will supplement the efforts in transforming the State.

Stating that Odisha’s transformation has been remarkable and its growth inclusive, the CM said nation benefits immensely from the natural resources of the State. “In fact, the iron ore deposits and other minerals have contributed significantly to nation building throughout the years. Odisha plays a major role in energy security of the country through its coal deposits. Besides, Railways get high profits from the State,” he said.

Alleging that successive Central Governments have neglected Odisha, Naveen said the State remains at the bottom in most Central subjects like teledensity, railway network, banking network and coverage, national highways and air connectivity.

However, despite several challenges, Odisha has made steady progress on socio-economic development front. The gross State domestic product has increased by 50 per cent during the last six years. Poverty has declined by 24.61 per cent from 2004-05 to 2011-12, which is the highest among the major States. Besides, Odisha has also launched its own food and health security schemes, Naveen said. The State has made substantial progress in areas of institutional delivery, full immunisation coverage and reduction in IMR and MMR, he said.

Stating that cyclones and floods are most frequent and devastating among all natural disasters afflicting Odisha, the CM said the State has been affected by about 35 per cent of all cyclonic and severe cyclonic storms that have crossed the Eastern Coast of India. The pattern of drought in the State is also of great concern, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp