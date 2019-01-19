Congress, BJP intensify campaign in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: There may be a few months before the State goes to elections, but the fight among parties to gain supremacy over the other has gained momentum. Both, Congress and BJP, are leaving no chance to pull down the ruling BJD in the State. Besides organising public contact programmes in Ganjam district, both the parties seem to have their poll planks ready.

Police Commissionerate for Berhampur and CBI inquiry into the two ongoing projects Janibili and Ramlingeswar pond renovation are the few issues which the parties have already started highlighting in their public meetings.

At a meeting on Friday, Congress leaders Dr Trinath Behera, Pitabasa Panda, Bhokali Sethi and others accused the BJD of failing to implement the promised Police Commissionerate status for Berhampur. The law and order situation in Ganjam district, including Berhampur has been deteriorating but the Police Commissionerate as promised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is yet to take shape.

Congress leader and the then Chief Minister Janaki Ballav Patnaik created Berhampur police district in 1984. Even though the municipality has been elevated to Corporation status no steps have been taken for the Commissionerate system, the Congress alleged.

They stated that the Public Accounts Committee had recommended Police Commissionerate at Berhampur in 2017 and assured people that Berhampur Police Commissionerate will become a reality once the Congress come to power. A new police district comprising Bhanjanagar, Aska and Soroda areas would be formed, the promised.

The BJP too demanded Police Commissionerate system alleging the Silk City has turned into a haven for criminals. Rise of atrocities on children and women crossed all limits casting serious questions on policing in the district, said Kanhu Charan Pati, president of Ganjam BJP.

Talking about other incomplete schemes, Pati said construction of Janibili water supply project is half-way but the BJD is planning to inaugurate it to take the credit.

Similarly, Ramlingeswar pond renovation is moving at a snails pace to facilitate the contractors and the work is of substandard quality. They have demanded a CBI inquiry into Janibili and RL Pond renovation. The BJP would bring all irregularities to the notice of the Governor soon and gherao the RDC (SD) office demanding high-level inquiry, Pati said.