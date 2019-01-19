Fake spices manufacturing unit busted

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A fake spices manufacturing unit was busted and Harihara Patra arrested by Jeypore Police in Prasadrao Peta on Thursday. Adulterated spices of popular brands worth `5 lakh were seized. Police also raided another house in Jayanagar where the fake spice packets and raw materials were stored. On a tip off about adulterated spices being manufactured in Prasadrao Peta, police raided the unit.

Police said fake spices were manufactured and packaged in Patra’s house and sold under brand names such as Everest, MDH and Ruchi. The fake spice packets were sold in KBK districts at `2 to `3 less than the original price. Police suspect involvement of Berhampur-based traders as all the raw materials were procured from there. Although the manufacturing unit was operating for a long time, it had escaped the notice of police.