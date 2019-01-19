Farmers keep away from potato cultivation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The efforts of the Government to boost potato and onion cultivation in the State has failed to receive support from the farmers of Sundargarh district. The farmers cite inadequate irrigation coverage, cut in potato subsidy and high rent for availing cold storage facility, uncertain market dynamics and price volatility as the reasons for keeping away from tuber farming.

Onion and potato cultivation has come down drastically in the district despite the fact that bulk of the vegetables are imported from other states to meet local needs.

During the ongoing 2018-19 rabi crop season, 1,800 hectares (ha) was earmarked for potato farming and 1,600 ha for onion cultivation. The cultivation area has been reduced compared to the 2017-18 rabi season when it was 2,342 ha for potato and 1,920 ha for onion.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Sundargarh, Sarveswar Bagudai said there is no issue with onion cultivation in Sundargarh and rest of Western Odisha. “Onion farmers are finding production of the bulb profitable as it requires no cold storage. But, potato farming is not picking up due to absence of proper market linkage, gradual curb on subsidies and high rent for cold storage space,” Bagudai said.

Small cold storages with a facility below 30 tonne at the block level do not get subsidy on power and the price is passed on to potato farmers. Though cold storages set up with private participation get subsidy on power, they face capacity under-utilisation as they are located at distant areas, he added.

A cold storage facility of 5,000 tonne capacity started functioning in Bargaon block in 2016, while another with the same capacity became functional in April 2017. An old cold storage facility of 1,500 tonne also exists at Rourkela but remains under-utilised.

Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Emma Ekka said, bulk of potato and onion are imported from other states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and during short supply, consumers are forced to pay high prices for the two vegetables.