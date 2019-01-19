Home States Odisha

Farmers keep away from potato cultivation

The efforts of the Government to boost potato and onion cultivation in the State has failed to receive support from the farmers of Sundargarh district.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The efforts of the Government to boost potato and onion cultivation in the State has failed to receive support from the farmers of Sundargarh district. The farmers cite inadequate irrigation coverage, cut in potato subsidy and high rent for availing cold storage facility, uncertain market dynamics and price volatility as the reasons for keeping away from tuber farming.

Onion and potato cultivation has come down drastically in the district despite the fact that bulk of the vegetables are imported from other states to meet local needs.
During the ongoing 2018-19 rabi crop season, 1,800 hectares (ha) was earmarked for potato farming and 1,600 ha for onion cultivation. The cultivation area has been reduced compared to the 2017-18 rabi season when it was 2,342 ha for potato and 1,920 ha for onion.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Sundargarh, Sarveswar Bagudai said there is no issue with onion cultivation in Sundargarh and rest of Western Odisha. “Onion farmers are finding production of the bulb profitable as it requires no cold storage. But, potato farming is not picking up due to absence of proper market linkage, gradual curb on subsidies and high rent for cold storage space,” Bagudai said.

Small cold storages with a facility below 30 tonne at the block level do not get subsidy on power and the price is passed on to potato farmers. Though cold storages set up with private participation get subsidy on power, they face capacity under-utilisation as they are located at distant areas, he added. 

A cold storage facility of 5,000 tonne capacity started functioning in Bargaon block in 2016, while another with the same capacity became functional in April 2017. An old cold storage facility of 1,500 tonne also exists at Rourkela but remains under-utilised.

Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Emma Ekka said, bulk of potato and onion are imported from other states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and during short supply, consumers are forced to pay high prices for the two vegetables.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp