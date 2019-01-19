Guv reviews progress of welfare schemes

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday reviewed the progress of various welfare programmes sponsored by both Central and State Governments in the district. 

Basing on the human development index, Lal held discussions with the district officials and reviewed implementation of the programmes by various departments in the fields of health, education, drinking water, food nutrition, communication and electrification.  

He directed Chief District Medical Officer to ensure 100 per cent delivery of pregnant women at hospitals, proper care of underweight newborn babies beside providing pre and post-natal treatment and care to check maternal and child mortality rate. 

The Governor also directed the officials to analyse nutrition programme which is being implemented under ICDS project on a regular basis and take timely steps in this regard.  

Stressing on the provision of water supply to school toilets, Lal also directed the district education officer to ensure that children in the age group six to 14 are not deprived of education. “Provide safe drinking water and ensure that no one is left without a house,” he said while directing the civic body officials to provide land to slum dwellers in the city at the earliest. 

Among others, Governor’s Principal Secretary Madhusudan Padhi and ADM Bijay Kumar Khandayat were present.

