Interpretation centre on Puri temple

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has decided to make an interpretation centre on the temple’s nitees and rituals operational in 2020. The centre is being developed by Tourism Department and the temple management has provided a building in Jagannath Ballav parking complex for the purpose.

The centre would showcase different types of bhog and delicacies offered to deities, festivals and rituals including Rath Yatra through audio visual system and pictorial display.

The building has been handed over to Tourism Department, who will develop it with data inputs from the temple, Chief Administrator of SJTA PK Mahapatra said. The temple had already filed affidavit in Supreme Court and next date has been fixed for February 5.

The new amicus curiae appointed by the apex court is yet to receive the records from Gopal Subramanium, who resigned on ill health ground.

The temple administration would provide all required information to the new amicus curiae, said the Chief Administrator.