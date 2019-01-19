Intrepid teen heroes to be honoured on Republic Day

MUDITA Girotra By

NEW DELHI: An avid sports enthusiast and athlete, Nitisha Negi was tough and audacious, according to her father. Her wants to follow in the braveheart’s footsteps and become a footballer. Her entire family is proud of her. They feel she would have won many awards and would have earned a lot of fame, had she been alive.

Soumyadip Jana, who will

receive the Bharat Award for

confronting militants

| Parveen negi

It was in 2017, when the teenaged footballer from Delhi died trying to save someone

else’s life.

She was part of India’s Under-17 soccer team visiting Australia to participate in the Pacific School Games. The event was jointly organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the Government of Australia and the School Sports, Australia.

On December 10, she, along with her team members, had gone to the Glenelg beach in Adelaide. While there, a huge wave lashed the shore. Some girls panicked and lost balance. Nitisha saw one of them asking for help and went ahead to save her. She pulled the girl out of the water but in her daring rescue bid, she herself got swept away by the waves. Her body was recovered 13 hours after the incident.

Nitisha will be honoured posthumously at the National Bravery Awards this year. She will be bestowed with the Geeta Chopra Award.

“She was an achiever. She had won about 40 certificates in football. At such a young age, she had played five national matches and was on her third international trip when the tragic incident took her life,” Puran Singh Negi, her father, told this newspaper.

“We are proud that she is being conferred the bravery award, but wish she was alive to see the day. It’s her moment to cherish. She should have been here. She would have won many awards if she was alive,” he added.

Her younger brother, Anish, learns his footballing chops at the same sports complex where

Nitisha went. “Didi got me into this sport. I wish to be a footballer to make her dreams come true,” he said.

The children selected by Indian Council for Child Welfare are honoured with the National Bravery Awards every year on Republic Day. However, this time, the ICCW president said she was “unsure” whether the same pattern will be followed. “We have written to the Prime Minister, but haven’t got a response,” Gita Siddhartha, the ICCW president said.



“We are not sure how we will go about it if the Prime Minister’s Office doesn’t reply,” she said.

Two other children have been selected for the Bharat Award for confronting militants in Jammu and Kashmir. One of them, 13-year-old Soumyadip Jana, was maimed. He has undergone multiple surgeries, but the left side of his body remains paralysed.