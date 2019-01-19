Master plan for second GMU campus

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted with the task of preparing the master plan for the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU).

The State Government has allotted around 47.5 acre for the second campus come which will come up at Basantpur area, on the outskirts of the city, and CPWD has started the survey, said Vice Chancellor Atanu Kumar Pati.

The university syndicate has been urged to shift four major science departments of the university including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology to the new campus which will have ultra-modern laboratories.

Deputy registrar of the university Uma Charan Pati said RUSA has sanctioned `27.5 crore which will be utilised for development of infrastructure in the existing campus. The university will get an additional grant of `27.5 crore in the second phase from RUSA. The additional grant will be spent on development of the second campus at Basantpur.

Established in 1944, it was upgraded to a university in 2015 and is spread over 38 acres. With a student strength of 5,600, the premier educational institution of the State offers 18 under graduate courses, 20 post graduate courses, 19 M Phil and 10 Ph D courses besides self-financing courses. The university has planned to introduce several new courses in future.

The problem of space constraint and lack of infrastructure in the existing campus will be sorted out after the second campus becomes functional, he added.