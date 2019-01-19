Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rolls out Rajdhani deluxe buses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the (Rajdhani) deluxe bus service here on Friday. The bus service will be operated by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), connecting the Capital City to various district headquarters in the State.

Initially, 23 air-conditioned deluxe buses will ply on 11 routes of Bhubaneswar-Phulbani, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Bhubaneswar- Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar -Bhanjanagar, Bhubaneswar-Rajgangpur (via Sundargarh), Bhubaneswar-Rajkhariar (via Balangir), Bhubaneswar- Gorumahisani (via Karanjia) and Bhubaneswar-Burla (via Sambalpur).

The rest of the districts will be covered under the service soon, the CM said. Passengers will have facilities such as free wi-fi, CCTV camera, mobile charging, GPS tracking and drinking water bottles in the bus. The tickets for Rajdhani Express can be booked online and through mobile app on smart phones.

On the day, four VOLVO buses were also launched to connect Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, Paradip to Vijayawada. Currently, 429 OSRTC buses are operating in all 30 districts and 43 inter-State routes covering Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

OSRTC has the distinction of plying more number of buses in Left Wing Extremism-affected districts for the benefit of common people. It has taken up construction of five new bus stands at Jeypore, Balangir, Angul, Bamara and Odagaon and has renovated 25 existing bus stands. Official sources said 50 more bus stands will be constructed at the block level.