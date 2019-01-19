Naveen’s 3T mantra for Energy officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday advised officials and staff of Energy department to follow his Government’s mantra of 3Ts - Team work, Transparency and Technology - to supply quality power to people of the State.

“There is no substitute to team work and hard work. I urge all, especially the new recruits to follow the mantra of 3Ts of our Government as it will certainly help us achieve our goal of providing quality, secure and reliable power to the people of Odisha,” Naveen said at the induction event of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

On the occasion, the CM handed over appointment letters to 92 new electrical engineers of OPTCL and urged them to give their best for the growth of the State’s power sector.

OPTCL has recruited around 1,752 professionals from various disciplines since 2010, he said and reiterated that his Government is committed for creating more jobs for local unemployed youths.

Naveen said the system availability of OPTCL is 99.99 per cent which is highest in the country. “The grid network has been strengthened with addition of 42 grids during the last four years. As many as 41 more Extra High Voltage grid stations will be commissioned in the State by 2021-22,” he informed.

The CM also complimented OPTCL for playing an instrumental role in implementation of rural electrification scheme, integrated power development scheme, Odisha Distribution System Strengthening project, State Capital Region Improvement of Power System and the new Ama Ghare LED scheme.