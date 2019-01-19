Night run in Capital City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 3,000 people participated in the first-of-its-kind mini-night marathon, ‘Mo Bhubaneswar by Nite’, organised in the City on Friday. The five km race was flagged off from Gate No 3 of Kalinga Stadium. Bollywood celebrities Dino Morea and Mandira Bedi also took part in the event.

Dino and Mandira ran with some differently-abled children. However, they had to back out of the marathon after covering three km due to security concerns.

The participants belonged to seven different categories. The marathon had a ‘super-veterans’ category for people above 60 years of age. A fashion show was organised by students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhubaneswar.

Ace athlete Dutee Chand also attended the event. The marathon was organised by Young Indians in association with CIPET and CII. Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy and Secretary of Sports and Youth Services Department, Vishal Dev, also attended the event.