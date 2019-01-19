Officials inspect illegal sand mining in Balasore

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A seven-member team led by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Manasranjan Padhi on Thursday visited Subarnarekha riverbed in Jaleswar block of Balasore district to check illegal sand lifting.

Acting on an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the matter, the officials inspected at least 10 illegal sand quarries on the riverbed.

Illegal lifting of sand from Subarnarekha riverbed in Jaleswar has emerged as a major cause of concern for the locals. Sand mafia from West Bengal are engaged in the illegal practice even as the district administration remains a mute spectator, locals alleged.

Earlier, the affected villagers had approached the green panel seeking its intervention into the matter. The team will soon prepare a detailed report on the illegal sand mining and its impacts. The report will be submitted to the NGT for further action.

The ADM accompanied by Regional Director of CPCB (Eastern Zone) Dr RC Saxena, Environmental Scientist Dr Rita Shah, Dr PK Borei, Dr Biswajit Pal and Chief Engineer (Environment) of OSPCB Dr Nihar Ranjan Sahu had visited Bilashpur, Makidia, Kuanrpur, Totapada, Beherasahi, Makrampur, Gobarghata, Dakhinaprharajpur, Mohammednagar, Patna (A, B, C and D) and Seksarai (A and B) areas.

Among others, Jaleswar Tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda, SDPO Ramachandra Gouda, Jaleswar IIC Pradip Kumar Majhi and Raibania IIC Rabindranath Behera were present.