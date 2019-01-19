Pralay test likely today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a series of postponement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is likely to conduct the first experimental trial of its newly developed surface-to-surface tactical missile Pralay from a defence test facility off Odisha coast on Saturday.

Defence sources said the indigenously developed weapon system will be flight tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) any time from 8 am to 12 noon.

While the missile was integrated with mobile launcher, range integration has been completed and tracking equipment placed at different locations including a ship-based tracking station near the splashdown point.

“If the final round check-ups of its sub-systems are found hassle-free, then the missile will be fired as per the schedule. DRDO scientists are leaving no stone unturned for a successful launch,” a defence official said.

The test assumes significance in India’s conventional striking capabilities as the missile, having a strike range between 350 km and 500 km, is expected to bridge the gap between 350 km Prithvi-II and 700 km Agni-I.

Hundreds of scientists and Army officials are camping at the test range for the first ever trial of the short range tactical missile. Initially planned in September, the trial was deferred to December for administrative reasons. It was postponed further due to cyclone Pethai which led to inclement weather at the test range.

The experimental trial is aimed at validating new technologies incorporated in the system. The missile, a derivative of Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) exo-atmospheric interceptor missile, is expected to achieve less than 10 circular error probability.

Nearly three years after the project was sanctioned in March, 2015 at a cost of nearly `333 crore, the DRDO had unveiled the missile at the Defence Expo 2018 at Chennai in April last year.

The solid-fuelled much faster Pralay weighs around five tonne. With a payload of 1000 kg, it can travel a distance of 350 km and if the payload is halved, the missile can be able to hit a target as far as 500 km.

Notice to airmen and navigational warning area have been issued prior to the test launch. Security has also been tightened along the coast.