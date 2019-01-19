Pregnant student undergoes abortion in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Barely five days after minor student of a tribal residential school delivered a baby girl in Kandhamal district, another schoolgirl was found to be pregnant in Kalahandi and had to undergo abortion. The Collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A resident of Bihar, the Class IX student and hostel boarder of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Narla was six months pregnant. The matter came to light when the girl had to be hospitalised after complaining severe bleeding and abdominal pain on Monday. She was first taken to the local Community Health Centre but as she had suffered serious blood loss, doctors referred her to the district headquarter hospital in Bhawanipatna. Two units of blood were administered to her and during treatment she was discovered to be pregnant.

She was shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, on Tuesday. She had to undergo medical termination of pregnancy on account of her health condition.

Such a serious issue, however, was reportedly attempted to be covered up by school authorities. The in-charge principal Santosh Kumar Panda filed a report in Narla police station stating that the girl was ill due to bleeding and gynaecological issues. The school principal is on leave.

Collector Parag Gavali, who is also the ex-officio chairman of JNV, confirmed that the girl was pregnant and underwent abortion at VIMSAR. He has formed a committee including police, district administration and school officials to inquire into the incident.

She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and was taken back to her native by her parents today.

The school authorities refused to comment on the issue.

Cong using Simaska for political gains: BJD

Bhawanipatna: BJD district president, Pushpendra Singhdeo on Friday alleged that Congress is trying to use the Simaska UG High School sexual assault case for political gains. Speaking to mediapersons here, he said BJD has from the beginning demanded stringent action against the accused Balakrushna Mohapatra.

Principal of the tribal residential school at Thuamal Rampur was arrested a month back. He had sexually assaulted a Class IX student and boarder of the girls hostel last year. The girl was taking part in the decoration of the puja mandap in the school when the headmaster committed the heinous act. Congress leaders had alleged that since Mohapatra was close to ruling party politicians of the area he was not transferred for the last 18 years. Singhdeo alleged that Congress leaders are trying to defame BJD and politicise the incident ahead of the General elections. He also demanded a high level probe into the JNV incident.