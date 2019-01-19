Puri servitors face wage cut for delay in rituals 

By Express News Service

PURI: With frequent delay in conduct of rituals of Holy Trinity leading to massive public outrage, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday came out with a set of rules, including penal provisions for servitors, to ensure timely observance of ‘nitees.’

Any default by any servitor in performance of duty or late reporting would attract penal provisions. To ensure it, biometric attendance facility has been installed, SJTA Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra told mediapersons here.

As per the new norms, 15-minute delay would cost the servitor 25 per cent of his day’s wages while 30-minute delay would lead to deduction of 50 per cent of wages. Delay of more than an hour would result in non-payment of remuneration. From opening of temple doors early in the morning till the closure, three sets of senior servitors would monitor their attendance, the Chief Administrator said.

Tadhau Karan and Bhitarchhu set of servitors would be on duty to ensure attendance from Dwara Phita (opening of temple door) till Madhyanha Dhupa (noon). The second shift will have Deulakaran and Pattajoshi Mahapatra servitors monitoring the attendance from noon till ‘sandhya dhupa.’ Temple commander, along with Taluchhu servitors, would perform duties till closing of the temple doors. The temple managing body approved this arrangement after consultation with Nitee Sub-committee and Chhatisha Nijog, Mohapatra said.

On Brahma Parivartan controversy, Mohapatra said 10 Daita servitors were served show-cause notice after the S C Mohapatra inquiry report indicted them for the fiasco during the shifting of souls from old deities to new bodies in 2015. One of the servitors had admitted to the discrepancy, nine others did not, he added.

As per 21(b) of Sri Jagannath Temple Act, the case is being pursued, the SJTA chief said. The temple body had empowered the Chief Administrator to inquire into and adjudicate the matter, he added.

Informing about the December 28 incident in which the servitors did not open the doors of sanctum sanctorum for about 12 hours forcing the deities to go hungry while hundreds of devotees returned without ‘darshan,’ Mohapatra said after analysing the CCTV footage, 18 servitors were issued notice and another 18 asked to stand witness as they were seen present at the time of the incident.