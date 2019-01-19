Suspended Sundargarh MLA quits Cong

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was suspended from Congress, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Friday quit the party and reiterated his decision to resign from the membership of the Assembly.

Sending his resignation letter to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jogesh, however, refuted charges of anti-party activities levelled against him by the disciplinary committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) for his suspension.

“Yesterday, I came to know from the media about my suspension from Congress due to alleged anti-party activities. I am quite astonished about the decision taken by OPCC disciplinary committee without any show cause notice and explanation,” Jogesh said. Referring to the charges against him, Jogesh wondered, “I cannot not find how praising Naveen Patnaik, who is ranked as the best Chief Minister in India, becomes an anti-party activity.” Stating that he is not the first person to praise the Odisha Chief Minister, he said during the UPA Government, several Central Ministers had also lauded Naveen.

Regarding the second charge against him of deciding to skip Rahul’s meet, Jogesh said he had expressed his inability to attend the AICC president’s meeting scheduled on January 25 due to his pre-scheduled engagements. “I amy yet to know how it is an anti-party activity,” he said.

Jogesh said it may be assumed that the party does not require him as it suspended him without any communication to him or his office. “Therefore, I tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress on moral ground. I also tender my resignation as member of the Odisha Legislative assembly,” he said.