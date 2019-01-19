Home States Odisha

Suspended Sundargarh MLA quits Cong

A day after he was suspended from Congress, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Friday quit the party and reiterated his decision to resign from the membership of the Assembly.

Published: 19th January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was suspended from Congress, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Friday quit the party and reiterated his decision to resign from the membership of the Assembly.
Sending his resignation letter to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jogesh, however, refuted charges of anti-party activities levelled against him by the disciplinary committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) for his suspension.

“Yesterday, I came to know from the media about my suspension from Congress due to alleged anti-party activities. I am quite astonished about the decision taken by OPCC disciplinary committee without any show cause notice and explanation,” Jogesh said. Referring to the charges against him, Jogesh wondered, “I cannot not find how praising Naveen Patnaik, who is ranked as the best Chief Minister in India, becomes an anti-party activity.” Stating that he is not the first person to praise the Odisha Chief Minister, he said during the UPA Government, several Central Ministers had also lauded Naveen.

Regarding the second charge against him of deciding to skip Rahul’s meet, Jogesh said he had expressed his inability to attend the  AICC president’s meeting scheduled on January 25 due to his pre-scheduled engagements. “I amy yet to know how it is an anti-party activity,” he said.

Jogesh said it may be assumed that the party does not require him as it suspended him without any communication to him or his office. “Therefore, I tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress on moral ground. I also tender my resignation as member of the Odisha Legislative assembly,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp