Three convicted for raping minor girls

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Additional Sessions-cum-Special Judge of Balasore, Ajanta Sadangi convicted three persons for raping minor girls in 2016. They are Sanatan Mandal alias Dhulia, Bikram Majhi and Anirudha Patra.

While Dhulia and Majhi have been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment on Thursday, Patra has been awarded 10-year RI on Friday.

According to the prosecution, Mandal and Majhi had forcibly taken a 14-year-old girl of Chakrada village under Jaleswar police limits to an isolated place and raped her after threatening her with dire consequences.

Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Panda said the accused persons threatened the victim at knife point when she had gone to attend nature’s call. They tied her mouth with a piece of cloth and and raped her on January 1, 2016. They fled the scene when she fell unconscious, he said.

Similarly, Patra of Barada village under Basta police limits had allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl of Kui village in Mayurbhnaj district on April 16, 2016 and married her in a local temple.

Three days later, Child Line officials from Balasore and Child Development Project Officer of Basta had rescued from house of Patra’s sister. “She was sexually assaulted by the accused several times. He was tried under various Sections of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act,” Panda added.

Mandal and Majhi have been directed to pay a fine of `10,000 each and Patra `20,000, on default of which to undergo additional three-month RI. The fine amount would be paid to the victims.