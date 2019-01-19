Home States Odisha

Top cops talk cyber crime

Published: 19th January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Investigation of cyber crimes, monitoring social media, making police stations paperless, measures to enhance road safety, anti-corruption strategies, emergency response system and coordination between various police establishments were the major topics of deliberation on the second day of Senior Police Officers’ Conference here on Friday.

“Cyber crimes have led to an alarming situation and Odisha Police is making all efforts for capacity building in this regard,” DGP Dr RP Sharma said. Dr Sharma’s Goa counterpart Dr Muktesh Chander gave a presentation on investigation of cyber crimes. “Police forces are equipped to handle cyber crimes the dimensions of which are expanding very fast. The police have to keep up with the pace,” he said.

The Goa DGP further said apart from cyber offences like website defacement, large-scale financial crimes in banks were a major cause of concern. “A time will come when police will have to worry about cyber warfare and attack on critical infrastructure of the country by using cyber means. Such crimes have occurred abroad and there is every possibility of these offences occurring in India,” he said. 

Dr Chander said police forces have to gear up for handling the challenge by improving their skills, technology and equipment. He hoped that the country will have a separate data protection law soon.  
Additional DCP of Maharashtra Intelligence department Dr Prateek B Deshpande interacted with the participants on monitoring social media. 

Emergency response and coordination between Odisha Fire Service personnel and police were also discussed at the conference. “Police, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service personnel are carrying out joint operations in emergency situations. Discussions were held for better coordination among them,” Dr Sharma added.

