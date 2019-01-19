Home States Odisha

Uncertainty over Telugu school

A Telugu school has been functioning in Jagatsinghpur district sans affiliation from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and no objection certificate (NOC) for the last 40 years. 

Published: 19th January 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: A Telugu school has been functioning in Jagatsinghpur district sans affiliation from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and no objection certificate (NOC) for the last 40 years. 
Sandhkuda slum within Paradip town limits is home to hundreds of Telugu fishermen families. The slum spreads over Wards 17,18 and 19. For education of their children, the families had set up Venkateswar Upper Primary School, where the medium of teaching is Telugu, in 1978. Currently, the school has 250 students from Classes I to VIII and fee of `60 to `150 is collected from each student depending on the class of admission.

However, the school has no building of its own and continues to function from a dilapidated asbestos-roof structure. It does not get funds from the School and Mass Education Department as it does not have an affiliation or NOC.

In 2010, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments had agreed to supply language textbooks to each other for supply in schools. However, no Telugu books are being provided by AP Government to Venkateswar Upper Primary School.

Head of the school management committee, Subba Rao, said students passing out of the schools do not get admission to any upper primary or high schools due to lack of BSE affiliation. “As a result, they are forced to discontinue education,” he said, adding that the community members have urged Paradip Port Trust, local administration and Mass Education Department time and again to look into development of the school, but there has been no response. Headmaster V Nageswer Rao said 20 years back,  Paradip Municipality was meeting salary expense of `1,000 for assistant teacher and `1,500 for headmaster of the school. But this has been stopped now.

On the other hand, Block Education Officer, Kujang, Sudarshan Nanda said the school has no landed property or building of its own, which are mandatory for obtaining NOC. “As there is no landed property, the school management committee has not been applying for NOC or affiliation. We have recently asked Telugu families in Sandhkuda slum not to admit their children to the school as it will be closed soon for lack of NOC,” he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp