Uncertainty over Telugu school

PARADIP: A Telugu school has been functioning in Jagatsinghpur district sans affiliation from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and no objection certificate (NOC) for the last 40 years.

Sandhkuda slum within Paradip town limits is home to hundreds of Telugu fishermen families. The slum spreads over Wards 17,18 and 19. For education of their children, the families had set up Venkateswar Upper Primary School, where the medium of teaching is Telugu, in 1978. Currently, the school has 250 students from Classes I to VIII and fee of `60 to `150 is collected from each student depending on the class of admission.

However, the school has no building of its own and continues to function from a dilapidated asbestos-roof structure. It does not get funds from the School and Mass Education Department as it does not have an affiliation or NOC.

In 2010, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments had agreed to supply language textbooks to each other for supply in schools. However, no Telugu books are being provided by AP Government to Venkateswar Upper Primary School.

Head of the school management committee, Subba Rao, said students passing out of the schools do not get admission to any upper primary or high schools due to lack of BSE affiliation. “As a result, they are forced to discontinue education,” he said, adding that the community members have urged Paradip Port Trust, local administration and Mass Education Department time and again to look into development of the school, but there has been no response. Headmaster V Nageswer Rao said 20 years back, Paradip Municipality was meeting salary expense of `1,000 for assistant teacher and `1,500 for headmaster of the school. But this has been stopped now.

On the other hand, Block Education Officer, Kujang, Sudarshan Nanda said the school has no landed property or building of its own, which are mandatory for obtaining NOC. “As there is no landed property, the school management committee has not been applying for NOC or affiliation. We have recently asked Telugu families in Sandhkuda slum not to admit their children to the school as it will be closed soon for lack of NOC,” he informed.