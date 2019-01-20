Another minor girl raped

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Yet another incident of sexual exploitation of a minor girl has surfaced in Kalahandi district even as Odisha is fast gaining infamy as a land unsafe for young girls.One Sugrib Jal, a 24-year-old married man of Rankabahal village, has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a Class VII student. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday after his arrest under POCSO Act the day before.

Jal and the 13-year-old girl belong to the same locality in Rankabahal village, said SDPO of Dharamgarh, Surendranath Satpathy. The girl is a Class VII student of local school and used to visit the accused’s house as their families had close ties.

The girl was found to be pregnant during a medical examination at Dharamgarh Sub divisional Hospital on January 15. She had then girl narrated the incident to her mother, who filed an FIR with the Dharamgarh police.After investigation and medico-legal examination of both the girl and her abuser, Jal was arrested.