Battle for Pallahara constituency heats up

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Pallahara Assembly segment may emerge a key constituency in the ensuing elections as it could be a chosen seat for Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister and BJP’s chief minister face Dharmendra Pradhan.But Pradhan, who was elected to the Assembly from the constituency in 2000, has not been forthcoming on the issue.

This has led to speculations over the saffron party candidate from the seat. The name of senior leader Ashok Mohanty is making rounds as a possible candidate if Pradhan opts out. The race among aspirants from the ruling BJD and Congress has also begun to hot up as the elections are drawing close. The seat is represented by BJD’s Mahesh Sahu, who defeated Ashok in the last Assembly polls in 2014. Sahu, however, is set to face a tough battle from former MLA and ex-BJD chief whip Rabi Narayan Pani.

According to observers, Pani may be given a party ticket if Sahu is shifted to Talcher. But it all depends on whether incumbent Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan is given a ticket by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Intense lobbying has already started among the ruling party’s candidates to get an opportunity to contest from the constituency.

Leaders like Manoj Sahu, Sandeep Pradhan and Jagamohan Pradhan are also believed to be in the race. There are several aspirants from Congress too. Leaders like Fakir Mohan Samal, Chitta Ranjan Pradhan and Dipak Garnaik are trying hard for a ticket. However, the senior leaders of party, whose fortunes have been dwindling in the State with each election, are assessing who will be the most suitable candidate to take on stalwarts from BJD and BJP.

The Pallahara Assembly segment consists of 46 panchayats of Pallahara and Kaniha blocks of Angul district. In the last elections, BJD’s Sahu had polled 43,000 votes while his nearest rival, BJP’s Mahanty had received 39,000 votes pushing Congress to third position with only 16,000 votes. The BJP camp is upbeat after it captured four out of five zilla parishad seats in 2013 with the ruling BJD reduced to one seat.