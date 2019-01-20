Home States Odisha

BJD groups clash at PEETHA event

Published: 20th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Internal squabble in the BJD came to the fore at PEETHA programme at Gatiroutpatana gram panchayat under Cuttack Sadar block when two groups of BJD workers confronted each other on Saturday.In an FIR filed at Chauliaganj police station Gatiroutpatana Sarpanch Laxmipriya Swain alleged that some supporters of local MLA and Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera attacked her and her family members during the programme.

As per the allegation, Swain had initiated distribution of LED bulbs after inauguration of PEETHA programme by block Chairperson Srimantini Behera in the panchayat when some supporters of Sports Minister, including Amar Sahu, his two sons and a few others reached the spot and asked them to wait for the Minister.

When she declined and went ahead with the distribution, they dragged and beat her up, claimed Swain. When her husband and two sons protested, the Minister’s supporters also attacked them.Alleging Sports Minister’s involvement in the incident, Swain has alleged that she suffered a fracture, while her son sustained critical head injury after being attacked with the but of a revolver.Meanwhile, terming the allegation as baseless the Minister said police would probe the matter and truth will come out. He declined to comment further.

