BJP manifesto to reflect public views: Harichandan

The BJP manifesto for Assembly election in the State will pitch for development and meet people’s aspiration through empowerment.

Published: 20th January 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:53 AM

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP manifesto for Assembly election in the State will pitch for development and meet people’s aspiration through empowerment.The BJP manifesto committee, which met for the first time under the chairmanship of senior leader and former minister Biswa Bhusan Harichandan here on Saturday, said the party will go for wider consultations and take views of all sections of the society. The manifesto will be prepared from feedbacks received from the electorate.

“We discussed about the structure of ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto). It has been decided to constitute sub committees which will include stakeholders from various fields to establish direct communication with the public,” Harichandan told mediapersons after the meeting.“Our consultations with the stakeholders will be extensive with the use of social media. We have decided to launch an exclusive website on January 27 apart from the social media to seek people’s view. This is besides obtaining feedback from various professional bodies, industry associations, students, farmers and citizens groups,” he added.

“The manifesto will be a reflection of people’s aspiration and the party will implement all the promises to be made in the Sankalp Patra in letter and spirit,” Harichandan said.After launching ‘Jan Paramarsh Padayatra’ for over a month till December end last year, collecting views of the people on the performance of BJD Government during the last 19 years and Narendra Modi Government in the last four years, BJP is trying to elicit the response of people through its ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha’ drive, which gives an opportunity to the voters to seek reply from the State Government on its development claim.

The committee has also decided to incorporate best practices of other states in the manifesto. Drop boxes will be put up in the district and state headquarters to collect public opinion in writing. Care will be taken to meet public aspirations by incorporating their views, said Harichandan adding, the manifesto will be ready by February 15.Asked if the BJP promises of farm loan waiver will find place in the manifesto, Harichandan said a decision on the contentious issue will be taken after consultation with stakeholders concerned.

