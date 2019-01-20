Home States Odisha

BJP will form government on its own in Odisha: Bhupender Yadav

Yadav, however, avoided questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged soft stand on the BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his last three public rallies in the state.

Published: 20th January 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupender Yadav

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: BJP National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav Sunday claimed that the saffron party will form the govenrment on its own in Odisha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies have gained wide acceptance.

"BJP will form the government on its own in Odisha. The people of the state this time will reject the BJD and install a BJP government," Yadav told reporters here.

Claiming that the BJD government in Odisha has failed to provide benefits of various central schemes to the people at grassroot level, Yadav said: "We are determined to form our government in Odisha and ensure that central schemes really reach the people here".

Yadav, however, avoided questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged soft stand on the BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his last three public rallies in the state.

"This may be your personal observation," Yadav said.

The BJP leader said he would visit different states carrying the message of resolutions of BJPs national meet held in New Delhi.

"I am travelling to different states to inform people about the hike of MSP (minimum support price), work done by PM and the pro-people initiatives taken by the central government," he said.

Asked on the United Opposition Rally of 22 non-BJP parties in Kolkata on Saturday, Yadav said: They (opposition) are not united and lack leadership. Many of the leaders have past cases of corruption against them. They have joined the Mahagathbandhan as they are feeling the heat from the NDA government".

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupender Yadav Odisha BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp