Bonda woman carried in sling for 7 km to reach ambulance

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Yet again in the district, a Bonda woman had to be carried in a sling for seven km as an 108 ambulance could not reach her village due to bad roads. Sambari Badnayak of Goiguda village in the Bonda Hills was suffering from fever on Saturday morning. Her family members contacted 108 ambulance service to take her to Khairput Community Health Centre (CHC).

But the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop at Tulagurum, 7 km away. With no other way out, her family members made a cloth sling and carried her to the place where the ambulance was waiting. She was taken to Khairput CHC in the ambulance and later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Malkangiri.This is the third such incident in the last three months.

In December, an ailing Bonda woman from Goiguda village of the district was carried on a sling for 14 km to the Khairaput CHC as no ambulance was available. The 108 ambulance of Khairput CHC was out of order. In November again, a pregnant woman of Kutanipadar village had to be carried in a sling for 10 km as the 108 ambulance could not reach her village in Khairput block.

Poor roads have emerged as a major roadblock for 108 and 102 ambulance services that were started by the State Government as dedicated referral transport for serious patients and pregnant women. In the absence of pucca roads, pregnant women are being carried in slings, on cots, motorcycles and cycles to hospitals.Though a separate agency, Bonda Development Agency (BDA) has been set up by the government to ensure the development and welfare of the Bonda people, the primitive tribal group (PTG), there is no change in their condition.