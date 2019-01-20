Brajrajnagar MLA resigns from DMF board over cancer hospital  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: BJP MLA of Brajrajnagar, Radharani Panda resigned from the membership of District Mineral Fund Board on Saturday protesting shifting of the proposed cancer hospital to Jharsuguda.

She alleged that the board had agreed to set up the cancer hospital in Belpahad under Brajrajnagar and five acre land was demarcated for the purpose in 2017.

“However, Chairman of District Mineral Fund (DMF)-cum-Collector decided to shift the hospital site to Jharsuguda last year,” she alleged. Ground work on the hospital was initiated a month back in Jharsuguda and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay its foundation stone on January 24.The hospital is a long pending demand of locals, who face health issues due to pollution by the coal mines. She further alleged that DMF funds are not being utilised for development of her constituency.

“Brajrajnagar does not even have a health centre where people can get affordable healthcare. I had proposed a cancer hospital for the area but the facility will now come up in Jharsuguda,” she said. Panda had challenged the Collector’s decision in the Orissa High Court (HC) on August 14 last year and the court prohibited construction of the hospital. She has now decided to file a contempt petition before the HC.

Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik clarified that the decision to shift the hospital to Jharsuguda was taken as per Health Department’s direction.

On the other hand, local MLA Naba Das said following public demand, State Government decided to set up the cancer hospital in Jharsuguda. “However, some persons with vested interest filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court protesting delay in implementation of the project. The HC on August 14 last year ordered status quo into the issue and subsequently on November 6, Health Department rejected the petition,” he said.

The MLA further said funds of `145 crore were sanctioned from the District Mineral Fund of which, `10 crore has already been allotted to the Executive Engineer of Works Department for the purpose,” added Das, who has demanded the State Government to construct another super speciality hospital in Brajrajnagar’s Lakhanpur area.