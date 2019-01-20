Cong will find it difficult to recover after Das’ exit

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress might have put up a brave face after Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das quit the party but the jolt is big enough to unsettle its preparations for the electoral battle ahead.

It will be very difficult for the grand old party to recover the loss and find a replacement at a time when the elections are only a few months away.Das, a two time MLA, is a political heavy weight in Western Odisha with his influence going beyond the Jharsuguda assembly constituency. A grassroots politician unlike many in the Congress, Das had won from the Jharsuguda assembly constituency when his party colleagues were swept away elsewhere by the BJD wave, led by Naveen Patnaik.

He was among a few in the party to be able to check the BJD juggernaut in the region. He not only kept his constituency intact but was also instrumental in keeping the Congress organisation alive in at least four Western Odisha districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.A major problem before the Congress is lack of resources in Western Odisha. The resignation of Das and his decision to join the BJD will throw the party organisation in the region into disarray. He was considered to be the keystone around which the party had hoped for a better performance in Western Odisha districts in the ensuing elections.

The party now faces a leadership vacuum with no one among existing leaders deemed fit to step into his shoes. the likes of former chief minister Hemanand Biswal and Kishore Chandra Patel are already past their prime and no longer command the influence in the region. They also lack the organisational reach of Das.

A senior Congress leader acknowledged that the resignation of Das was a “heavy loss” for the party despite the public posturing. “On the surface everything seems normal but the problems will emerge once the party starts its exercise for the polls,” a senior leader said.Congress’ loss, on the other hand, is a huge gain for the ruling BJD. It will find a massive foothold in the Western Odisha region, where it had pushed on backfoot by a resurgent BJP after the 2017 panchayat polls.

Sources said that many local Congress leaders and workers will follow Das and join the BJD on January 24 in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Jharsuguda.For the time being there is a truce between Das and his arch rival former Speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty. Das is most likely to be fielded from Jharsuguda in the upcoming assembly elections while Mohanty will be shifted somewhere else.