‘Country’s working population growing’

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday said India could well be a 10-trillion-dollar economy by 2030 with the new generation technocrats would make it happen, while country’s working population is expected to total two-third of its population by 2025. He was addressing the 16th convocation of the National Institute of Technology- Rourkela (NIT-R) as chief guest.

He observed that there won’t be linear route to progress and rules of the game are changing rapidly, while pointing out the disruptive hand of technology will make this journey exciting and challenging. He said people often say disruption is the new normal, but for him no normal is the new normal. He opined technology has led to a monumental collapse in the asymmetry of information which will lead to more transparency and present greater entrepreneurial opportunities to youngsters.

Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG) of the host institute, Santrupt B Misra said better governance delivers better results and significant brand value. Talking about the endeavour to build NIT-R for the future, Misra described it as an iconic brand and said the BOG should protect its hard earned brand value.  
In all 1,540 degress incluing 585 BTech, 22 BArch, 135 Dual Degree (BTech and M Tech), 75 Integrated MSc (5 years), 417 MTech, 126 MSc, Five MA, 38 MBA, 11 MTech (by Research) and 126 PhD degrees were awarded on the occasion.

