‘Govt committed to safety of people’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said the State Government is committed to provide safe and secure environment to its citizens with special focus on implementation of policies for overall development of Odisha to ensure inclusive growth for all.“Protection of the rights of women, children, weaker and vulnerable sections of the society has been the priority of the Government,” Naveen said while speaking at the valedictory session of 61st Senior Police Officers’ conference in Bhubaneswar.

Naveen also appreciated the initiatives of Odisha Police like the Paree campaign, which was carried out against child sexual abuse, including violence against minor girls. “Counselling centres to deal with problems of women and children have been opened in 19 districts and such centres will be come up in other districts also,” he said.

Naveen also launched a mobile app ‘Arakhi’ of Odisha Police. The app will be helpful for investigating officers in carrying out required documentation while probing crimes and they can enter details like seizure list while conducting investigation at the crime scene.The Government is constantly working towards modernizing police force, bringing in technology for increasing professionalism, augmenting logistics, infrastructure and mobility, along with continuously upgrading skills through training, the Chief Minister said.

He appreciated the efforts of Odisha Police for its efforts in maintaining law and order situation, countering Left Wing Extremism effectively besides detecting and preventing crimes in 2018. The Commissionerate Police’s efforts for smooth passage of Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup was also lauded by Naveen, who asked police to be accessible to people, be responsive to their problems and strive to live up to their expectations.

On the final leg of the three-day conference, Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar interacted with the police officers for free and fair conduct of general elections scheduled later this year. Senior Scientist of Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar of Gujarat, Hitesh Trivedi, gave a presentation on enhanced use of forensics.Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Special Secretary in General Administration Department Girish SN and DGP Dr RP Sharma also interacted with the participants on Saturday.