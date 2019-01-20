Home States Odisha

Low visibility disrupts flight services in City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Low visibility due to dense fog disrupted flight operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Saturday morning. “IndiGo flight 6E 2214 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata at 4.37 am due to low visibility. The flight later landed in Bhubaneswar at 9.10 am,” said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota. Scheduled departure of the flight at Delhi is 2.35 am and arrive here at 4.45 am.

Similarly, AirAsia I5 535 flight from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar also got delayed. The flight departed from Kolkata at 10.19 am, which was behind its scheduled time, and landed at 11.23 am.India Meteorological Department officials said the dense fog condition will prevail in the coastal districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

“The dense fog was due to low temperature, low wind speed and low moisture level. The condition will prevail in coastal parts of the State,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Director, HR Biswas said. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the condition will prevail during late night and early morning in Khurda, Puri and Cuttack districts.

