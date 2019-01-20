NALCO must sell adequate alumina at home, say Jharsuguda lawyers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over raw material scarcity in the State, a delegation of lawyers of Jharsuguda Bar Association has urged State-run NALCO to extend support.On Saturday, the delegation led by president of the association Raghumani Patel and social activist Sanjay Lodha met NALCO CMD TK Chand. As many as 12,000 industrial workers and residents of Jharsuguda have signed an appeal seeking adequate supply of alumina to Vedanta, which has been struggling to run its 1.75 MTPA alumina refinery.

Further, the situation has forced the aluminum major to import the raw material resulting in a foreign exchange outgo of $3.3bn annually. “Currently, NALCO is exporting approximately 1 MTPA of alumina to other countries. If this considerable quantity of alumina is supplied within the State, it could result in a total forex inflow of around $8 billion,” they claimed.

The delegation also met Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi and sought intervention of the State Government. A number of industries in Jharsuguda have already shut operations in recent times owing to raw material scarcity, they said. Stressing that Vedanta has created over 50,000 jobs directly and indirectly in the State and have also contributed to the socio-economic development of Jharsuguda, the delegation said they are hopeful of a positive result.Recently, the Anil Agarwal-led company invested over `50,000 crore in Jharsuguda unit, but has failed to run its plant in full capacity because of raw material deficit.