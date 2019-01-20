Home States Odisha

‘Odisha leading State in wooing investors’

 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Odisha has carved a niche in the field of business and industry and has become a leading State in terms of ease of doing business.

Published: 20th January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Odisha has carved a niche in the field of business and industry and has become a leading State in terms of ease of doing business.Speaking at the second edition of ‘Brands of Odisha. Pride of India: Sambad Corporate Excellence Award-2019” event organised by Sambad, the Chief Minister said, “Odisha has made a name for itself in the area of business and industry in the recent years. We are the leading State in ease of doing business and attracting investments.”

Naveen, who graced the event as chief guest, felicitated 17 homegrown enterprises and entrepreneurs.
The awards were given in five different segments each in Platinum, Gold and Silver categories. Brand of the Year (CSR) Platinum, Gold and Silver awards ware given to MCL, Nalco and IMFA respectively.

Brand of the Year (Large) Platinum, Gold and Silver awards were given to KISS, Om Oil & Flour Mills Ltd and Balasore Alloys Limited respectively. Likewise, Brand of the Year (Medium) Platinum, Gold and Silver awards were presented to Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd, Ram’s Assorted Cold Storage Ltd and UAL Industries Ltd respectively.A separate Jury special Brand of the Year (medium) award was presented to Sambalpuri Bastralaya HLCS Ltd.

Dalma Comforts And Entertainment Company Pvt Ltd and OVO Farm Pvt Ltd bagged Brand of the Year (Small) Platinum and Gold awards, while Jyoti Battery Industries and ALFA Transformers Ltd received silver award in this category. Koshala Engineers also received the Jury special award in this category.
Brand of the Year (Emerging) Platinum and Gold awards were received by Health & Care Enterprises and Seam & Trim Fashion Pvt Ltd respectively.Rajya Sabha MP and Sambad Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Sambad Group MD Monica Nayyar Patnaik also attended the programme.

