Progressive Brothers at Orion in Odisha

Published: 20th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Second day of Orion started with a bang as Asia’s largest content creation festival, the Indian Film Project (IFP) hosted a film-making workshop on the premises of Sri Sri University on Saturday.Gaurav Dave from IFP taught film-making basics to the participants from different colleges. An online video-making competition was also conducted. “I got to improve my video-making skills and this was an opportunity to learn cinematography from the best mentors,” said a participant.

The B-Fest events that focused on testing the participant’s managerial skills in different fields like finance, marketing, agriculture and entrepreneurship concluded on the day. President of Sri Sri University Rajita Kulkarni handed over certificates to the winners.Orion 2019’s second day also hosted ‘Aalekhan’, the wall painting competition where participants drew their thoughts and expressed their ideas through their art works. The day also marked the valedictory ceremony of Cultural Ensemble of Hues, an international art festival where various artists from India and abroad had united to celebrate art.

Sri Sri University alumni, some of whom have started own start-ups, participated in SAE Talks organised under the guidance of Barada Prasad Panigrahi. They inspired the audience with their stories and life experiences.

Entrepreneurs including Dipankar Lamba, Utkarsh Jain, Kameshwar Kota, Bibhu Prusty, Aditi Salin and Harish Sarnam pitched there start-up ideas to venture capitalist Vivek Kumar from Venture Garage. He expressed interest in supporting start-ups related to renewable energy and agriculture.The day ended with a cultural competition Avalon, the War of DJs. It was judged by DJs Progressive Brothers who are Sunburn Festival’s opening DJs since 2012. Progressive Brothers also performed leaving the audience grooving to their EDM music.

