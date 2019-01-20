Self defence training for girl students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid instances of attack on minors and sexual harassment of girls in educational institutions, the State Government has decided to start Self Defence Training Programme for girl students in 630 higher secondary schools in the second phase.Training will be provided to girl students in 19 higher secondary schools of Angul, 45 in Balasore, 32 in Bargarh, 26 in Bhadrak, 36 in Cuttack, 8 in Jajpur, 27 in Kalahandi, 27 in Kendrapara, 12 in Koraput, 7 in Malkangiri, 51 in Mayurbhanj, 19 in Nayagarh, 30 in Puri, 23 in Sambalpur and 34 schools in Sundargarh.

One higher secondary school selected as a nodal point in each of the districts will get funds and distribute it to others. The training will be of one hour duration in a day for two weeks, excluding Sundays and holidays. Total number of training days will be 12 days, officials said, adding, two batches will be trained in a day by one master trainer.

Officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education said, the programme will be implemented under direct monitoring of School and Mass Education Department. The principals concerned of higher secondary schools will personally take the responsibility of implementing the programme and utilisation of funds sanctioned in this regard.

The programme is being implemented as per the State Youth Policy 2013. The State Government has also released `85 lakh for the second phase training of girl students. Around `3 crore will be required for this programme in 2018-19 academic session, officials said, adding the State Government has sanctioned `2.11crore so far.