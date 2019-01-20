State’s credit potential pegged at Rs 75,611 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Developemnt (NABARD) has accessed credit potential of `75,611.97 crore under the priority sector for 2019-20.The projection was made in the State Focus Paper for Odisha released by Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the annual State Credit Seminar organised by the national bank here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the seminar, the Chief Secretary urged banks to enhance their annual and term loan advance to the farmers. Padhi said, for the last two decades the State is on a faster growth track. Now, it has assumed the recognition of a mid level performing State. One third of the State’s population still lives on agriculture as primary occupation. It is the pioneer State to have a separate agricultural budget since 2013 and the outlay has been increased over the years.

“Realising the importance of credit in agriculture, the State Government has announced Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) programme, instead of waiving farm loan. The banks can come up in a major way to assist farmers in addition to this programme,” Padhi said.

He also urged upon banks to open new brick and mortar branches in unbanked gram panchayats.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Saurabh Garg asked the banks to focus on term loan to farmers for augmenting their income from farming and animal husbandry activities. He also emphasised on more financing to joint liability groups (JLGs) by the commercial banks so that poor and landless farmers can derive real benefits from the credit plan.

Chief General Manager, NABARD, A Chandrasekhar said the theme of the focus paper for 2019-20 is ‘sustainable agricultural practices’. Of the total credit potential of `75,612 crore for priority sector, `41,320 crore has been assessed under agriculture, around `19,021 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises, `434 crore for export credit, `1,206 crore for education, `4,827 crore for housing, `128 crore for renewable energy, `322 crore for social infrastructure and `8,353 crore for other priority areas.Regional Director, RBI, MK Mall highlighted the importance of credit planning and advised all bankers to give thrust on agriculture term loan credit and asset formation. He also highlighted the concept of co-orgination of loan along with NBFC and banks in the State.