Train passes open level crossing, people see red

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a serious lapse that could have led to disastrous consequences, pilots of the Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express on Saturday passed the red signal and crossed Siddha Mahavir level crossing on the outskirts of Puri town when its gate was open. The incident took place at around 7.25 am. Railway sources said though the gateman had placed two red flags and the gate was open for vehicular crossing, the train ignored the signals and passed through. A potential mishap was, however, averted as people managed to keep safe distance by seeing the train approaching.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) took note of the lapse and immediately placed the loco pilot Govind Sahu and assistant loco pilot Umesh Kumar under suspension. The Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Braj Mohan Agarwal has formed a four-member inquiry committee and directed them to submit a report within 24 hours. “Sahu and Kumar have been suspended for allegedly ignoring the signal. The gate is interlocked and it operates as per signal.

The signal was red as the gate was open. Ideally, the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot should have waited till the gate is closed,” Agarwal stated. Preliminary investigation revealed that the crew of the train stopped near the gate for about one minute and fifty seconds and then proceeded towards Puri station even though the gate was open.

Images of train movement from data logger indicated that the train stopped and then moved before the gate was closed. “Interlocked gate is connected to signal. The gate was open as the signal was red. So, there is no problem with gate signal. The pilot and assistant pilot should have ensured that the gate is closed before passing the level crossing,” he added. The railway officials said action was taken as per preliminary findings. Further investigation is on.