Youth accused of raping minor arrested  

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Police on Saturday finally arrested 29-year-old Pintu Jena for raping a minor on the pretext of marrying her. Pintu’s sexual assault had led to the 15-year-old girl’s pregnancy. She gave birth to a baby girl at a Government hospital in Danagadi on Thursday. Although a complaint was filed by the victim’s father against the accused on December 26 last year, police allegedly did not act immediately due to which Pintu fled from the area. The incident led to widespread protests across the State.

Police said Pintu, a native of Balasore, was arrested from Keonjhar district. He was taken to a Government hospital for medical examination and would be forwarded to court on Sunday. The accused was arrested under relevant Sections of IPC, SC/ST and POCSO Act, police said.Jena was working at a contract firm in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area.

He had engaged the minor at his office for a wage of `1,000 per month last year. Later, he developed physical relationship with the girl on the pretext of marriage and impregnated her. After six months of pregnancy, the minor narrated her ordeal to an Asha worker, who later informed the matter to her family. The victim’s family members started a frantic search to locate Pintu but in vain.

The victim even tried to contact Pintu on phone but he could not be contacted. Finally, the victim’s family approached the local police for justice.Meanwhile, both the minor and her baby were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur after their condition deteriorated.