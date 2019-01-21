Home States Odisha

3 engg students drown in sea

Three students of an engineering college drowned while they were taking bath near Jahania Pir at Astarang on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three students of an engineering college drowned while they were taking bath near Jahania Pir at Astarang on Sunday.
One of them was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 
A group of 20 students visited Pir Jahania beach on Sunday when five of them ventured into the sea and were swept away by the strong current.

On seeing the students drowning, an ice cream vendor showed exemplary courage and jumped into the sea to rescue them. “When I saw them drowning, I jumped  into the sea and brought at least three of them to the shore,” ice cream vendor Rajesh Barik said. Barik went more than 500 metres into the sea with the help of a tube to rescue the students.

“Two students were rescued, while three students died. One of the three students was referred to Capital Hospital, but he was declared brought dead,” Puri SP Sarthak Sarangi told ‘Express.’ Police said two bodies were recovered.
The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar Mohanty, Avinash Pradhan and Subhash Soumya Senapati. 

