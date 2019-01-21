Home States Odisha

Betel leaf price rise leaves a bitter taste 

 A spurt in the price of betel leaf has left a bitter taste among paan lovers of the Millennium City.  

Published: 21st January 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A trader purchasing betel leaves from farmers at Niali in Cuttack |Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A spurt in the price of betel leaf has left a bitter taste among paan lovers of the Millennium City.  For Cuttack residents, a meal is never complete without paan. Known for its digestive properties, betel leaf along with the nut and other ingredients has become an inseparable part of the City’s culinary tradition. 

But for the last seven days, the price of betel leaves have witnessed a steep rise. A bundle of 1,000 betel leaves, which would have usually cost `1,500, has now been priced at `3,200 to `3,500 depending on the quality.  With the price skyrocketing, retail shops across the district have stopped selling of betel leaves. 
The price rise is attributed to supply of the local produce to outside States. Sources said high quality betel leaves grown at Niali, Kantapada, Balipatana, Naugaon, Gopa, Kakatpur and Astaranga are in high demand in Kolkata. Traders are purchasing quality leaves from farmers of these localities and transporting the same to West Bengal. In the process, both the traders and farmers are getting higher returns, the sources added.

This has created artificial shortage of the commodity in local market. “I do not want to lose my customers and to avoid arguments with them, I have stopped selling paan,” said Sankar Pradhan, a paan vendor of Jhanjir Mangala locality.   

Earlier, the price of paan was `1.50 a piece. However, with increase in price, traders are compelled to sell it at `2.50 per piece with a betel leaf costing more than `1.30, said another paan shop owner. He further said sale of paan at his shop has gone down drastically due to the steep price hike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp