Betel leaf price rise leaves a bitter taste 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A spurt in the price of betel leaf has left a bitter taste among paan lovers of the Millennium City. For Cuttack residents, a meal is never complete without paan. Known for its digestive properties, betel leaf along with the nut and other ingredients has become an inseparable part of the City’s culinary tradition.

But for the last seven days, the price of betel leaves have witnessed a steep rise. A bundle of 1,000 betel leaves, which would have usually cost `1,500, has now been priced at `3,200 to `3,500 depending on the quality. With the price skyrocketing, retail shops across the district have stopped selling of betel leaves.

The price rise is attributed to supply of the local produce to outside States. Sources said high quality betel leaves grown at Niali, Kantapada, Balipatana, Naugaon, Gopa, Kakatpur and Astaranga are in high demand in Kolkata. Traders are purchasing quality leaves from farmers of these localities and transporting the same to West Bengal. In the process, both the traders and farmers are getting higher returns, the sources added.

This has created artificial shortage of the commodity in local market. “I do not want to lose my customers and to avoid arguments with them, I have stopped selling paan,” said Sankar Pradhan, a paan vendor of Jhanjir Mangala locality.

Earlier, the price of paan was `1.50 a piece. However, with increase in price, traders are compelled to sell it at `2.50 per piece with a betel leaf costing more than `1.30, said another paan shop owner. He further said sale of paan at his shop has gone down drastically due to the steep price hike.