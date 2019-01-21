Home States Odisha

ECoR safety audit of level crossings in three States

The purpose of the safety audit, the general manager said, is to instill confidence in stakeholders, including railway staff, on the robustness of the system.

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express passed Siddha Mahavir level crossing in Puri district ignoring the signal while the gate was open, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has laid stressed on safety audit of level crossings in three States.

The audit, considered to be one of the largest safety drives carried out by any zone in Indian railways, will be conducted at all 828 level crossings under ECoR’s network in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. ECoR has 559 level crossings in the State, 224 in AP and 45 in Chhattisgarh. The audit will cover all safety aspects of the level crossings. 

Reacting to Saturday’s incident on the outskirts of Puri town, ECoR general manager Purnendu Sekhar Mishra called upon all staff and officers to identify weaknesses in the system and put the safety mechanism in place.  

“Unless we admit that there are mistakes or deficiencies, we cannot expect the system to grow and change for the better,” he said and asked senior officials to interact with junior colleagues to know more about problems on the field.

Starting from boom barriers to approach road and the siren to warning boards, all aspects, including the processes involved, will be checked in detail. The gatemen at level crossings will be subjected to tests on their working knowledge. 

During the audit, the level crossing drawings will also be matched with actual ground position to rule out any inconsistencies. All gatemen and loco pilots will be counselled on safety rules.
“Covering each level crossing will be a big task. But officials have been asked to complete it at the earliest. Public complaints and petitions on specific problems would be screened and attended,” Mishra said.

The purpose of the safety audit, the general manager said, is to instill confidence in stakeholders, including railway staff, on the robustness of the system. Though the incident near Puri was attributable to human failure, there could be some systemic flaws which needs to be identified and rooted out.
“There is no room for negligence in the railway system. Callousness cannot be tolerated. It is expected that the system audit will bring to fore all issues pertaining to level crossings and those will be resolved,” he added.

