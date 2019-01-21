Farmers’ body to go on strike from February 6  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Sunday said the farmers’ body will launch its next phase of agitation demanding price, pension and prestige from February 6.

Accusing the Government of diverting the issue after implementation of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said, “We will go on an indefinite strike till our demands are met.”

Kumar, who has been spearheading a movement for more than a decade demanding social security cover to farmers apart from hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, said the State Government is yet to take a decision on their demands. The inter-Ministerial committee set up by the Government to resolve the issue is yet to submit its report, he said.

Meanwhile, former minister Pradeep Maharathy, one of the three members of the committee headed by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera has resigned over the Pipili ‘gang-rape’ case. Suspecting the motive of the Government, Kumar said the farmers have no other option but to resort to peaceful agitation to press their demands.

The NNKS had boycotted the second meeting of the inter-Ministerial committee held here on December 7 last year protesting exclusion of farmers’ pension from the agenda of the meet. The farmers’ body had organised a padyatra from October 29 to November 5 last year over the same demands.

The farmers have been demanding a social security allowance of `5000 per month for nearly 36 lakh farmers of Odisha. This will cost the State a whopping `21,600 crore annually.