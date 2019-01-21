Jena threatens to expose Rahul

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was expelled from the party, former Union minister Srikant Jena on Sunday came down heavily on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik.

Criticising Rahul for protecting the ‘mining mafia’ in Odisha, Jena announced at a media conference here that he will launch a campaign to free the State from the rule of Patnaik family. Alleging that the affairs of Congress have been handed over to ‘mining mafia’, Jena said though he had taken up the matter with Rahul a number of times, he did not take any action in this regard.

“Rahul Gandhi has decided that the governance of Odisha will remain under the Patnaik families for which he has agreed to a tacit alliance between Congress and BJD president Naveen Patnaik,” Jena said.

A peeved Jena said that would expose Rahul to such an extent that “he would not be able to show his face in public again.” The former Union minister said he will make his ‘Maha-Khulasa’ against Rahul on January 25, the day he will visit Odisha.

Jena, along with former Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress on Saturday for anti-party activities. Jena, however, did not divulge details of his proposed ‘Maha-Khulasa’ against the Congress president.

Explaining the reasons for his expulsion from the Congress, he said he may not have the eligibility to become a member of Congress which is “eminently eligible” to accumulate properties from the loot of mines.

Targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jena alleged that he is calling the shots in Odisha Congress through BJD Rajya Sabha member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, brother of the OPCC president.

“From now on, I will wage my relentless fight against the unholy nexus between Rahul Gandhi and (Chief Minister) Naveen Patnaik in Odisha,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the OPCC president, Jena said he (Niranjan) was a habitual bribe-giver and had also received a stricture from the Orissa High Court. Reacting to Jena’s allegations, Niranjan said, “Those indulging in indiscipline have no place in the Congress.”

Meanwhile, State Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Samir Mohanty said Jena’s ouster from the Congress proved that the party was being run by the mining mafia. BJD spokesperson P K Deb, however, rejected Jena’s allegation, saying, “There is no consistency in Jena’s statements as he had earlier claimed that the BJD was the ‘B’ team of the BJP.”