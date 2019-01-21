Liquor factory staff robbed of Rs 3.06 lakh in Odisha's Balangir district

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Armed miscreants looted Rs 3.06 lakh from officials of a country-made liquor factory at gunpoint near Gandpatrapali Chowk under Saintala police limits in the district on Sunday.

As per reports, two managers of the factory, Narendra Prasad Gupta and Goutam Barma, were on their way to Titlagarh when three armed miscreants attacked them near Gandpatrapali Chowk and snatched the bag containing the money at gunpoint. Gupta sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital.

On being informed, Saintala police, along with SP K Shiva Subramani and Titilagarh SDPO Pradeep Mohapatra, rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the locals over police inaction in cracking dacoity cases in the district. In October last year, a bank manager of Bijepur-based Utkal Gramya Bank was left battling for life after he was shot at by three miscreants inside the bank. In another incident on September 11, 2018, miscreants had looted Rs 19 lakh in broad daylight from Andhra Bank at Bangla Chowk in Deogaon. But police are yet to crack these cases.

Balangir SDPO Saroj Mahaptra said investigation is going on in these cases. One accused has been arrested in Bijepur loot case.

