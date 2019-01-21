Man jumps to death at AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 6th floor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday late night.

He was identified as Satyajit Mohanty of Jakara in Khurda district. According to the preliminary investigation, Mohanty was admitted to AIIMS on Friday after he reportedly consumed poison over a family dispute.

He was admitted to the medicine ward on Saturday night and his wife was also present there. However, after his wife dozed off, he broke the glass window and jumped off the building at about 12.30 am.

Mohanty was earlier undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of AIIMS but was later shifted to the medicine ward as his condition improved.

“Mohanty was possibly having some issues with his wife. However, his family members have so far not revealed anything. A case of unnatural death has been registered and Man jumps to death at AIIMS further investigation is on,” said Khandagiri IIC Himanshu Bhushan Swain said.

In a similar incident in 2017, a 38-year-old patient had allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the medicine ward of AIIMS.