Minor raped, killed in Angul

Incidents of sexual assault on minors continue unabated as a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at Lingarakata nullah under Angul police limits on Sunday.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Incidents of sexual assault on minors continue unabated as a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at Lingarakata nullah under Angul police limits on Sunday. The heinous crime has sent shock waves across the State.

Police said the girl, who was studying in Class VII of Kangula Mangalsahi, was going to her father’s shop located at Lingarakata nullah, one km away from her home, carrying lunch for him around 2 pm when the incident took place.

Finding her alone on the road, a miscreant raped her and later crushed her head with a stone before throwing her body into a nearby bush. When she did not reach the shop, her father began frantically searching for her.

He was shocked to find her mutilated body in the bush at Lingarakata nullah. He informed the police, who rushed to the spot and seized the body. Angul SDPO Harihar Pani did not confirm rape citing that it will be ascertained after post mortem.
 

