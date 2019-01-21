Home States Odisha

No dignity for dead at SCB  

The dead, it seems, have no dignity at the State’s premier Government healthcare institution SCB Medical College and Hospital.  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The dead, it seems, have no dignity at the State’s premier Government healthcare institution SCB Medical College and Hospital.  
Bodies of destitute and unidentified patients lying unattended in different wards has become a common affair in the hospital, thereby causing major inconvenience to people visiting the premier healthcare facility everyday. 

Expressing concern over the situation, social workers, in a letter to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of Central Range, have alleged that the sight of unclaimed bodies lying unattended for hours at the wards has been affecting the morale of patients and their attendants. It is tough for people to have their meals with bodies lying around them, they stated.

In Medico Legal Cases (MLCs), the bodies of patients too meet the same fate. At a time when 400 to 500 patients have to wait on a daily basis to avail Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility, bodies of persons in MLCs are left in the ICUs for hours, the petition alleged. 

While hospital authorities claimed that they are helpless in MLCs as police have to perform inquest, the cops blamed SCB management for the situation. The delay in providing manpower by the hospital authorities results in bodies remaining in wards and ICUs for hours, alleged the police.
Though SCB authorities and the police have been repeatedly urged to take steps in this regard, the situation still persists in the hospital, the social workers claimed.

SCB Superintendent Prof PK Debata admitted to the delay in shifting bodies in MLCs due to the time-taking process of police inquest. However, efforts are on to shift unclaimed bodies from the wards as soon as possible, Debata added.

